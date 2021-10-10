Events on the Alamogordo calendar

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Live events are coming to Alamogordo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamogordo:

Pet Adoption Event! Alamogordo, NM

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3199 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Join Kitty City and Alamogordo Animal Control at the mall for our fall adoption events! Only $60 to bring home a new friend (includes spay/neuter and vaccinations)!

Tiger Freshman vs. Gadsden Alamogordo, NM

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Cuba Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Date: Oct 14, 2021 4:30 pm to Oct 14, 2021 6:00 pm Location: TIger Stadium Alamogordo, NM 88310, Alamogordo, United States Tiger Freshman vs. Gadsden

Sertoma Spooktacular 5 K Run & Walk Alamogordo, NM

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The 21th Annual Sertoma Run & Walk will take place on a crisp fall morning this year in the shadow of the beautiful Sacramento Mountains. The Sertoma Club of Alamogordo was founded on October 18...

Zoo Boo 2021 Alamogordo, NM

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1021 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Please join us for this amazing annual event held at the Alameda Park Zoo. Festivities are scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. There will be trick or treating...

Cancer Benefit for Candace Alamogordo, NM

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Cancer Benefit for Candace is on Facebook. To connect with Cancer Benefit for Candace, join Facebook today.