Selma calendar: What's coming up

(SELMA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Selma calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Selma area:

Midwestern St @ Tarleton St. Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Memorial Stadium matchup between Midwestern St and Tarleton St. on Oct 23, 2021

Pickens Academy Varsity Football @ Meadowview Christian Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1512 Old Orrville Rd, Selma, AL

The Meadowview Christian (Selma, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Pickens Academy (Carrollton, AL) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Selma Customer Appreciation Dinner Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

This year's Selma Customer Appreciation Event is in conjunction with the Alabama Wildlife Federation's Wild-game Cookoff. Customer Appreciation Events are for clients, their families and business...

Experiencing A Signs-and-Wonders Lifestyle Conference Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1204 Highland Ave, Selma, AL 36701

Signs and wonders made simple. Join us in experiencing the signs-and-wonders lifestyle that every Christian is born to live.

ACA Varsity Football @ Dallas County Plantersville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Dallas County (Plantersville, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. American Christian Academy (Tuscaloosa, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.