Oswego calendar: What's coming up

(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oswego:

FALL BREEZE AUTUMN LEAVES ! LETS PAINT! Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

A Wonderful Time to get Together with Others and Learn how to Paint with DIXIE BELLE PAINT PRODUCTS! Bring a Small piece of Furniture or that Fall Decor that needs that Perfect Color! Purchase...

Art With Coffee ~ Origami w/ Charlotte Arcadi Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Barbara Donahue Dr, Oswego, NY

In this Art With Coffee session, you will learn how to do some Origami with Charlotte Arcadi.

Family Haunted COSMIC Bowling Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 295 E Albany St, Oswego, NY

Celebrate Halloween in a safe, family friendly environment! Call (315) 342-2695 & press 0 to reserve your lane(s) & get ready for a night of spooky FUN! You may also like the following events from...

Crush Cancer 5k Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 8 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

Crush Cancer 5k Gibby O'Connor's Irish Pub, West 2nd Street, Oswego, NY, USA - Start/Finish is at Gibby's Irish Pub: West 2nd/Lake St… - October 23, 2021

Oswego Farmers Market Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 4:15pm - 7:45pmLocation:West First Street