CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Norwich calendar: What's coming up

Norwich Today
Norwich Today
 6 days ago

(NORWICH, CT) Live events are coming to Norwich.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norwich area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trhHM_0cMz2qH300

Tool tribute feat: Schism

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Tool tribute featuring Schism at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT on Saturday 10.16.21!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsQCL_0cMz2qH300

Karaoke Night

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Karaoke Night every Sunday at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFw7W_0cMz2qH300

Season's Dream Dinner

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 40 Franklin Street, Norwich, CT 06360

A night of freshly picked plates and beer brewed onsite. Hosted by the dream team; Blue Honey, Russo's Roots and Epicure Brewing

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39S78u_0cMz2qH300

Halloween Karaoke Party

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Halloween Karaoke Party at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT on Sunday 10.31.21!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4B7o_0cMz2qH300

Antient Ghosts of Norwich

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:40 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:40 PM

Address: 69 East Town Street, Norwich, CT 06360

The Antient Ghosts of Norwich is an evening guided tour through the Colonial Burying Ground in Norwichtown.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwich, CT
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Sun Oct 10#Karaoke Party#Strange Brew Pub
Norwich Today

Norwich Today

Norwich, CT
99
Followers
290
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy