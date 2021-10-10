Norwich calendar: What's coming up
(NORWICH, CT) Live events are coming to Norwich.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Norwich area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Tool tribute featuring Schism at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT on Saturday 10.16.21!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Karaoke Night every Sunday at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 40 Franklin Street, Norwich, CT 06360
A night of freshly picked plates and beer brewed onsite. Hosted by the dream team; Blue Honey, Russo's Roots and Epicure Brewing
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Halloween Karaoke Party at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT on Sunday 10.31.21!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:40 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:40 PM
Address: 69 East Town Street, Norwich, CT 06360
The Antient Ghosts of Norwich is an evening guided tour through the Colonial Burying Ground in Norwichtown.
