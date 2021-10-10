CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Kerrville events coming up

 6 days ago

(KERRVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Kerrville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kerrville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLXXV_0cMz2kDv00

Hill Country Gun Show

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 411 Meadow View Ln, Kerrville, TX

Oct 09, 2021 - Oct 10, 2021 Sale of guns, knives, coins, cutting boards, ammo and more. All proceeds go to local area veterans. More Info Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Ln...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADqwW_0cMz2kDv00

RWKC October General Meeting

Kerrville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1001 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028

Join the RWKC for their October General Meeting, to be held on Friday, October 22nd at 11:30 at the Inn of the Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWeXU_0cMz2kDv00

Kerrville Comedy 2Nite

Kerrville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:15 PM

Address: 225 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, TX 78028

Kerrville Comedy 2Nite returns to Downtown Kerrville November 6th, 2021with another night of wall shaking laughter. Two shows, 7pm and 9pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPyUb_0cMz2kDv00

A Night at the Museum

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1550 Bandera Hwy, Kerrville, TX

Halloween fun at the Museum of Western Art. Watch party, walking tour and a Drive-by Trick or Treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n99bS_0cMz2kDv00

Family Fright Night

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 202 Thompson Dr, Kerrville, TX

The Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite all ghosts, goblins, and creatures of the night to join us for an evening of safe and traditional family fun to be held at Louise Hays...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Kerrville, TX
