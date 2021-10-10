CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point calendar: What's coming up

Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 6 days ago

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Stevens Point is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevens Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qciNf_0cMz1hbx00

A Halloween Sunday Funday with Northbound Train at Renee's Red Rooster

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1247 Rocky Run Rd, Stevens Point, WI

A Halloween Sunday Funday with Northbound Train at Renees Red Rooster . Event starts at Sun Oct 31 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Stevens Point., A Halloween performance by Northbound Train at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaPZ1_0cMz1hbx00

TRIVIA

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Come play trivia at Taps for a chance to win a free beer pitcher, or $5, $10, $15 gift cards. Offered weekly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uXxL_0cMz1hbx00

DJ Diva / Karaoke at Mak's Bar

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1236 County Rd HH, Stevens Point, WI

Join DJ Diva Mel for Saturday Night Shenanigans! Request your favorite tunes or maybe even sing a few! You may also like the following events from DJ Diva Mel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBX3c_0cMz1hbx00

Community Church of Stevens Point Worship 10:45 a.m.

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 3516 Stanley Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Visit our welcoming, Christ-centered faith family. Engaging, deliberate study of the Bible each Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Osrc5_0cMz1hbx00

Pop-Up Show - Bob Rosen

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1108 Main St, Stevens Point, WI

As part of the September-October Featured Show at Gallery Q in downtown Stevens Point, the Gallery is featuring one or more artists each week for a special pop-up show during which art items will...

