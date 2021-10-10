Live events on the horizon in Hazleton

(HAZLETON, PA) Hazleton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hazleton:

ASSEMBLE! CD release Show @ The Hazleton Art League Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 31 W Broad St, Hazleton, PA

ASSEMBLERS... ASSEMBLE! We're super excited to announce the release shows for our new album, "Play For Keeps" on Residual Waste Records. We think this album is the best collection of feelings...

Magical Makings Teen Time Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 55 N Church St, Hazleton, PA

Come join the library in our first ever potions class! This program will be for teens in grades 6th - 12th on October 18th at 6pm. We will be sorting everyone into wizarding houses before making...

Community Job Fair Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 225 E 4th St, Hazleton, PA

Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Hazleton, Pennsylvania and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.

“Worlds of Possibility”: Kathryn Noska Exhibition Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 31 W Broad St, Hazleton, PA

"Worlds of Possibility" is a Kathryn Noska Exhibition opening at the Hayden Family Center for the Arts during Hazleton's First Friday on October 1st.

CLASSES FOR SEPT 22ND AND OCT 13TH ARE FULL , PLEASE CHECK OTHER DATES OR MESSAGE US Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Welcome to a Mommy & Me CPR/First Aid training class! Children must be at least 3 years of age to attend. Your child will learn what to do in an emergency, how do dial 9-1-1, what is considered an...