CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazleton, PA

Live events on the horizon in Hazleton

Hazleton Digest
Hazleton Digest
 6 days ago

(HAZLETON, PA) Hazleton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hazleton:

ASSEMBLE! CD release Show @ The Hazleton Art League

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 31 W Broad St, Hazleton, PA

ASSEMBLERS... ASSEMBLE! We're super excited to announce the release shows for our new album, "Play For Keeps" on Residual Waste Records. We think this album is the best collection of feelings...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABVq9_0cMz1U5O00

Magical Makings Teen Time

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 55 N Church St, Hazleton, PA

Come join the library in our first ever potions class! This program will be for teens in grades 6th - 12th on October 18th at 6pm. We will be sorting everyone into wizarding houses before making...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vis8_0cMz1U5O00

Community Job Fair

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 225 E 4th St, Hazleton, PA

Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Hazleton, Pennsylvania and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irxBT_0cMz1U5O00

“Worlds of Possibility”: Kathryn Noska Exhibition

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 31 W Broad St, Hazleton, PA

"Worlds of Possibility" is a Kathryn Noska Exhibition opening at the Hayden Family Center for the Arts during Hazleton's First Friday on October 1st.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xGk4_0cMz1U5O00

CLASSES FOR SEPT 22ND AND OCT 13TH ARE FULL , PLEASE CHECK OTHER DATES OR MESSAGE US

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Welcome to a Mommy & Me CPR/First Aid training class! Children must be at least 3 years of age to attend. Your child will learn what to do in an emergency, how do dial 9-1-1, what is considered an...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazleton, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Broad St#Sun Oct 10#Kathryn Noska Exhibition
Hazleton Digest

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton, PA
91
Followers
293
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hazleton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy