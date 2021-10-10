Coming soon: Moses Lake events

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Live events are coming to Moses Lake.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moses Lake area:

Pumpkin Painting Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Monday and Tuesdays in October Ages 8 and older (recommended, give us a call if you'd like to bring a younger child) Cost: $5.00 Save your house the mess and paint a pumpkin at the Museum! We will...

Moses Lake Farmers Market Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Dogwood St, Moses Lake, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: 401 West 4th Avenue

After Hours at the Museum Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Join us after hours at the Museum. On select days throughout the year we will be keeping our doors open a little later than usual to provide you a chance to get your taste of arts and culture in...

DEADLINE TO FILE WRITE-IN CANDIDACY WITHOUT PAYING A FILING FEE FOR THE NOVEMBER 2ND GENERAL ELECTION Ephrata, WA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 164 D St SW, Ephrata, WA

Thursday, October 14, 2021 DEADLINE TO FILE WRITE-IN CANDIDACY WITHOUT PAYING A FILING FEE FOR THE NOVEMBER 2ND GENERAL ELECTION PER RCW 29A.24.091 hr div

Tri-Cities Prep Varsity Football @ Warden Warden, WA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Warden (WA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Tri-Cities Prep (Pasco, WA) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.