Moses Lake, WA

Coming soon: Moses Lake events

Moses Lake News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Live events are coming to Moses Lake.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moses Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117FDE_0cMz1TCf00

Pumpkin Painting

Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Monday and Tuesdays in October Ages 8 and older (recommended, give us a call if you'd like to bring a younger child) Cost: $5.00 Save your house the mess and paint a pumpkin at the Museum! We will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gJga_0cMz1TCf00

Moses Lake Farmers Market

Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Dogwood St, Moses Lake, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: 401 West 4th Avenue

After Hours at the Museum

Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Join us after hours at the Museum. On select days throughout the year we will be keeping our doors open a little later than usual to provide you a chance to get your taste of arts and culture in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8mOC_0cMz1TCf00

DEADLINE TO FILE WRITE-IN CANDIDACY WITHOUT PAYING A FILING FEE FOR THE NOVEMBER 2ND GENERAL ELECTION

Ephrata, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 164 D St SW, Ephrata, WA

Thursday, October 14, 2021 DEADLINE TO FILE WRITE-IN CANDIDACY WITHOUT PAYING A FILING FEE FOR THE NOVEMBER 2ND GENERAL ELECTION PER RCW 29A.24.091 hr div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrKOk_0cMz1TCf00

Tri-Cities Prep Varsity Football @ Warden

Warden, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Warden (WA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Tri-Cities Prep (Pasco, WA) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

With Moses Lake News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

