CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedgwick County, KS

Boil water advisory ends for all but Sedgwick County Rural Water District 2

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2V3Q_0cMz1O2G00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has ended a boil water advisory for all but one area around Wichita and Sedgwick County. The only people who should still boil water are those who live and work in Sedgwick County Rural Water District 2.

The original advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the City of Wichita’s distribution system due to a waterline break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from all the cleared communities indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

The only place that has not been cleared is Sedgwick County Rural Water Districts 2.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdheks.gov.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Health
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KSN News

Seeking solutions: The hurdles ahead for Wichita and Sedgwick County

This is the fifth story in a continuing KSN series focusing on mental health and substance abuse treatment and homelessness facing Wichita and Sedgwick County. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders are considering a San Antonio success story as a way to address substance abuse, mental health and homelessness, but they acknowledge there are […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

USD259 hoping to fill vacant positions by hosting job fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools held a job fair Thursday, Oct. 14 in hopes of hiring substitute teachers, paras and custodians. Before the coronavirus pandemic, USD259 had around 1,000 substitutes. This year it is half that. Nearly 100 people showed up to the job fair today hoping to snag a position. “I like […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

1K+
Followers
574
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy