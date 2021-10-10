Live events Gaffney — what’s coming up

(GAFFNEY, SC) Live events are coming to Gaffney.

These events are coming up in the Gaffney area:

Small Business Holiday Pop Up Marketplace Gaffney, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Factory Shops Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341

Shop small this holiday at the Gaffney Outlet Marketplace! This event is proudly hosted by QC Socialite Events.

Legal Clinic Cowpens, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 181 S 707, Cowpens, SC

Spartanburg County Public Library is partnering with SC Bar to offer the community a series of FREE legal clinics. Join us for a lecture on wills, estate & probate by volunteer attorney Laura...

Gaffney Station Farmers Market Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 210 W Frederick St, Gaffney, SC

Please use "Flag This Event" to alert us about content that is inappropriate or needs immediate attention. Nothing you submit will be shared with other site visitors. Details Title: Gaffney...

DMS 8th Grade Football Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 805 E Frederick St, Gaffney, SC

DMS 8th Grade Football at Gaffney Middle, 805 E Frederick St, Gaffney, SC 29340, Gaffney, United States on Thu Oct 21 2021 at 05:00 pm

Judd's Legacy Boo Run Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1115 College Dr, Gaffney, SC

The third annual "5k Boo Run" is hosted by Judd's Legacy, a 501c3 non-profit organization that brings awareness to Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy. The event is held near Limestone...