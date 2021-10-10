CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Live events Gaffney — what’s coming up

Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 6 days ago

(GAFFNEY, SC) Live events are coming to Gaffney.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gaffney area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNxW4_0cMz1KVM00

Small Business Holiday Pop Up Marketplace

Gaffney, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Factory Shops Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341

Shop small this holiday at the Gaffney Outlet Marketplace! This event is proudly hosted by QC Socialite Events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkuz6_0cMz1KVM00

Legal Clinic

Cowpens, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 181 S 707, Cowpens, SC

Spartanburg County Public Library is partnering with SC Bar to offer the community a series of FREE legal clinics. Join us for a lecture on wills, estate & probate by volunteer attorney Laura...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nqpx_0cMz1KVM00

Gaffney Station Farmers Market

Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 210 W Frederick St, Gaffney, SC

Please use "Flag This Event" to alert us about content that is inappropriate or needs immediate attention. Nothing you submit will be shared with other site visitors. Details Title: Gaffney...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbKQP_0cMz1KVM00

DMS 8th Grade Football

Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 805 E Frederick St, Gaffney, SC

DMS 8th Grade Football at Gaffney Middle, 805 E Frederick St, Gaffney, SC 29340, Gaffney, United States on Thu Oct 21 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGPkM_0cMz1KVM00

Judd's Legacy Boo Run

Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1115 College Dr, Gaffney, SC

The third annual "5k Boo Run" is hosted by Judd's Legacy, a 501c3 non-profit organization that brings awareness to Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy. The event is held near Limestone...

