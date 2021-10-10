CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Live events Atlantic City — what’s coming up

Atlantic City Daily
 6 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Atlantic City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlantic City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sw1pu_0cMz1Jcd00

FOREVER ROD - Direct from Las Vegas comes to Atlantic City August 2022 ONLY

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:20 PM

Address: The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

FOREVER ROD - Vegas's Top Rod Stewart Tribute Artist Martin Andrew comes to Atlantic City TWO DAYS ONLY - Aug 15th & 21st 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6kWb_0cMz1Jcd00

GCW Presents "The Aftermath"

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

GCW rounds up Fight Club Weekend with "The Aftermath" on Sunday at 5pm at The Showboat!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icZmS_0cMz1Jcd00

Miss'd America Originals present: "Easily Offended? Get Out Now!"

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 247 South New York Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The Miss'd America Drag Queen Originals, come out of retirement for this riotous reunion show, raising money for SJAA & other LGBTQ+ orgs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1758pi_0cMz1Jcd00

Young SINATRA - Direct from NY (Starring Tony DiMeglio of Rat Pack Undead)

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 12:15 PM

Address: The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Young SINATRA - Direct from New York (Starring Tony DiMeglio of Rat Pack Undead NY)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIv1M_0cMz1Jcd00

New Groovy Show begins July 17th 2022 at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:20 PM

Address: The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

An All New Groovy Show starts July 31st 2022 at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Show Announced July 2021 baby yeah!

Atlantic City, NJ
With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

