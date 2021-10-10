Russellville calendar: Coming events
(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Russellville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Russellville:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Address: 116 E 3rd St, Russellville, AR
Join us for a virtual story time in English and Spanish.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
The inaugural Arkansas River Valley Bike Fest for the cities of Russellville and Dardanelle will be held October 8 - 10th using the Monument Trail system at Mount Nebo State Park. Course...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 72001? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 116 E 3rd St, Russellville, AR
Children 8 to 12 years of age are invited to help test science experiments and other STEM activities as well as helping to pick out books for the children's collection.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Fast Flat 5K Start on West C street down to cumberland church circle around parking lot and come straight back. Kids fun run is for 10 year old and younger its a 1k fun run out and back. In place...
