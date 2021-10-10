Russellville calendar: Coming events

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Russellville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Russellville:

Bilingual Story Time Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 116 E 3rd St, Russellville, AR

Join us for a virtual story time in English and Spanish.

Arkansas River Valley Bike Festival Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The inaugural Arkansas River Valley Bike Fest for the cities of Russellville and Dardanelle will be held October 8 - 10th using the Monument Trail system at Mount Nebo State Park. Course...

72001 Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 72001? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Tween Advisory Board Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 116 E 3rd St, Russellville, AR

Children 8 to 12 years of age are invited to help test science experiments and other STEM activities as well as helping to pick out books for the children's collection.

DownTown Fall Fest 5K and Kids 1k Fun Run Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Fast Flat 5K Start on West C street down to cumberland church circle around parking lot and come straight back. Kids fun run is for 10 year old and younger its a 1k fun run out and back. In place...