Hinesville events coming up

(HINESVILLE, GA) Hinesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hinesville:

Meet the Candidates Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1740 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

You are invited to meet and greet the candidates for City Council. Bring your concerns, ask questions and hear directly from the candidates. *facial...

Shriner’s 8th Annual Pumpkin Patch Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 438 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

Bradwell Football Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Pafford St, Hinesville, GA

Join Bradwell as they play against Effingham County @ Bradwell. October 22, 2021

Gary Dodd Golf Tournament Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 225 Cherokee Trail, Hinesville, GA

Veterans Memorial Walk at Bryant Commons Presents 3rd Annual Gary Dodd Golf Tournament Format: 4 Person Scramble- $200 per team Includes 2 mulligans Cash Prizes for 1st ($400), 2nd ($200), 3rd...

Happy Howl-O-Ween adoption event Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 S Main St, Hinesville, GA

Happy Howl-O-Ween adoption event at Realty Executives Liberty, 401 S Main St, Hinesville, GA 31313, Hinesville, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm