Hinesville, GA

Hinesville events coming up

 6 days ago

(HINESVILLE, GA) Hinesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hinesville:

Meet the Candidates

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1740 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

You are invited to meet and greet the candidates for City Council. Bring your concerns, ask questions and hear directly from the candidates. *facial...

Shriner’s 8th Annual Pumpkin Patch

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 438 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

« All Events Shriner’s 8th Annual Pumpkin Patch October 16 @ 10:00 am

Bradwell Football

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Pafford St, Hinesville, GA

Join Bradwell as they play against Effingham County @ Bradwell. October 22, 2021

Gary Dodd Golf Tournament

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 225 Cherokee Trail, Hinesville, GA

Veterans Memorial Walk at Bryant Commons Presents 3rd Annual Gary Dodd Golf Tournament Format: 4 Person Scramble- $200 per team Includes 2 mulligans Cash Prizes for 1st ($400), 2nd ($200), 3rd...

Happy Howl-O-Ween adoption event

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 S Main St, Hinesville, GA

Happy Howl-O-Ween adoption event at Realty Executives Liberty, 401 S Main St, Hinesville, GA 31313, Hinesville, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

