Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville calendar: What's coming up

Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 6 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bartlesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwFCm_0cMz1GyS00

ochelata, ok

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in ochelata_ok? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44b9Ed_0cMz1GyS00

Woven Women Craft Night

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1776 Silver Lake Rd, Bartlesville, OK

Woven Women Craft Night! Join us for a fun Make & Take hosted by Mandy Blain. Please RSVP so we can plan on craft supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3desAG_0cMz1GyS00

Weekdays Power BI Training Course for Beginners Bartlesville

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 6101 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, OK

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Power BI training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Power BI Training Classes <--- Phone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yHKO_0cMz1GyS00

Cory Lee -- Live Music

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 314 S Johnstone Ave, Bartlesville, OK

Join us for music from Cory Lee!! Come grab a drink and a smoke and party with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQCLu_0cMz1GyS00

Afghan We Can 2.0

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 US-60, Bartlesville, OK

Afghan We Can 2.0 at Timber Oaks Event Venue, Copan, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:00 pm

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

