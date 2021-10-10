CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Coming soon: Cedar City events

Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 6 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Cedar City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cedar City:

Excel Intermediate

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 757 W 800 S, Cedar City, UT

Excel Intermediate will be taught over a two-day period, Tuesday and Thursday.

Cars & Custard

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1065 S Main St, Cedar City, UT

Enjoy Cars & Custard from 6pm– 8pm at Culver’s (1065 S Main St, Cedar City). Free admission. Admire classics, customs, hot rods, and exotics.

Grilling 101

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 757 West 800 South, Cedar City, UT 84720

Come learn how to grill tasty BBQ with Chef Drew.

SUU VS WEBER STATE

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

This is the last home match of the season. No one better to play than our rival Weber State. It's a RED OUT as well as another @suuaviation flyover. @SUUTBirds @suuthunderbirds @suualumni...

Exposure Triangle-Understanding Your Camera

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 98 W Center St, Cedar City, UT 84720

In this two-week course, learn the fundamentals for your DSLR camera.

Cedar City Times

