Manitowoc calendar: Coming events
(MANITOWOC, WI) Live events are coming to Manitowoc.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manitowoc:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 205 Maritime Dr, Manitowoc, WI
October is HOMECOMING month at the Y! Join us all month long for fun and activities! October 24 through October 30 is MIND/BODY WEEK! All mind/body classes on the group exercise schedule and...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:45 AM
Worship with us at our 8:30am service. Programming for Faith Kids (ages infant-6th grade) is available. div
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 4601 Calumet Avenue, Manitowoc, WI 54220
LIVE EVENT ~ Join Sara and Jill for this one-time life-changing event.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 7001 Gass Lake Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220
Join us as we celebrate economic development in Manitowoc County with delicious food, drinks, and networking!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI
THE ART OF TABLESETTING October 8-November 7, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. This annual favorite exhibit began in 1974, when Mrs...
