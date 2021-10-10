Live events coming up in Rio Grande City

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Rio Grande City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rio Grande City area:

Hawk Watch Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Using keen eyesight, binoculars and spotting scopes, watch in awe and help keep count of the many raptors flying over as they continue their migration. Join park volunteers and naturalists to...

Moonlight Market | Saturday| Market Day Vendor Registration Mission, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Road, Mission, TX 78572

Use the map below to pick your booth location when selecting vendor ticket. (VENDORS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO SELL FOOD THAT IS NOT PRE-PACKAGED)

POPUPWRLD Halloween Fest Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1200 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX

POPUPWRLD Halloween Fest is on Facebook. To connect with POPUPWRLD Halloween Fest, join Facebook today.

78572 Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 78572? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Early Bird Extended Happy Hour W/Randy Main Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7320 West, I-2, Mission, TX

Extended Happy Hour for everyone at PVR with Randy Main of Spikes in the Road. 4pm to 7pm. More details to follow soon. Cover charge $2. Concessions will be available.