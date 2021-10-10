Somerset events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) Somerset is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Somerset area:

Halloween Bash

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Stonecrest Dr, Somerset, KY

Gravel Switch will be rockin the Muggbees Halloween Bash, and we're bringing Rollin' Smoke to kick the party off. 8est, $5 cover.

Parkinson's Support Group

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY

Somerset Parkinson's Support Group provides information and support for those living with Parkinson's disease. Contact: Arlene Mofield at 606.678.3274 or

Race To Feed Kids 5K Color Run

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

We are thrilled to get to offer a Color Run to Somerset!! The course begins and ends at Meece Middle School.

Drive Thru Trunk or Treat

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4705 US-27, Somerset, KY

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Somerset, Kentucky, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Somerset, Kentucky. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or...

Absolute Online Only Auction of 1993 Doublewide & Lot, Nissan Cube & Personal Property

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ford Brothers, Inc. is having Absolute Online Only Auction of 1993 Doublewide & Lot, Nissan Cube & Personal Property in Somerset KY on Oct 21, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

