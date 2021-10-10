Somerset events coming up

(SOMERSET, KY) Somerset is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Somerset area:

Halloween Bash Somerset, KY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Stonecrest Dr, Somerset, KY

Gravel Switch will be rockin the Muggbees Halloween Bash, and we're bringing Rollin' Smoke to kick the party off. 8est, $5 cover.

Parkinson's Support Group Somerset, KY

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY

Somerset Parkinson's Support Group provides information and support for those living with Parkinson's disease. Contact: Arlene Mofield at 606.678.3274 or

Race To Feed Kids 5K Color Run Somerset, KY

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

We are thrilled to get to offer a Color Run to Somerset!! The course begins and ends at Meece Middle School.

Drive Thru Trunk or Treat Somerset, KY

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4705 US-27, Somerset, KY

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Somerset, Kentucky, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Somerset, Kentucky. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or...

Absolute Online Only Auction of 1993 Doublewide & Lot, Nissan Cube & Personal Property Somerset, KY

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ford Brothers, Inc. is having Absolute Online Only Auction of 1993 Doublewide & Lot, Nissan Cube & Personal Property in Somerset KY on Oct 21, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.