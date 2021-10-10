Live events Elizabeth City — what’s coming up
(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elizabeth City:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
ECSU HOMECOMING FINALE: The best Homecoming party vibes for 10 years running.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 2224 Peartree Rd, Elizabeth City, NC
The Pasquotank PAC holds its general monthly membership meetings on the SECOND and FOURTH Tuesdays of the month at 6pm.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 715 N Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Fall Open House is an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a student at Mid-Atlantic Christian University!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 715 North Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
We would like to invite those who have never had a sailing experience, to come and join us for an afternoon on the Pasquotank River.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 113 North Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
UN-filtered is not your typical 'women's event'. This is a true-to-life gathering. We will open up REAL conversations & REAL connections!
