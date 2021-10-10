Live events Elizabeth City — what’s coming up

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elizabeth City:

ECSU Homecoming 2021: Black Encore Cabaret Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

ECSU HOMECOMING FINALE: The best Homecoming party vibes for 10 years running.

PAC Monthly Meeting Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2224 Peartree Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

The Pasquotank PAC holds its general monthly membership meetings on the SECOND and FOURTH Tuesdays of the month at 6pm.

Fall Open House Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 715 N Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Fall Open House is an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a student at Mid-Atlantic Christian University!

Third Sunday Sail Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 715 North Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

We would like to invite those who have never had a sailing experience, to come and join us for an afternoon on the Pasquotank River.

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 113 North Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

UN-filtered is not your typical 'women's event'. This is a true-to-life gathering. We will open up REAL conversations & REAL connections!