CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Live events Elizabeth City — what’s coming up

Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 6 days ago

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elizabeth City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3i5R_0cMz19sc00

ECSU Homecoming 2021: Black Encore Cabaret

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

ECSU HOMECOMING FINALE: The best Homecoming party vibes for 10 years running.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7oGs_0cMz19sc00

PAC Monthly Meeting

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2224 Peartree Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

The Pasquotank PAC holds its general monthly membership meetings on the SECOND and FOURTH Tuesdays of the month at 6pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvvZG_0cMz19sc00

Fall Open House

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 715 N Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Fall Open House is an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a student at Mid-Atlantic Christian University!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8EbQ_0cMz19sc00

Third Sunday Sail

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 715 North Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

We would like to invite those who have never had a sailing experience, to come and join us for an afternoon on the Pasquotank River.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qPbx_0cMz19sc00

UN-filtered: 'A Women's True-To-Life Gathering'

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 113 North Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

UN-filtered is not your typical 'women's event'. This is a true-to-life gathering. We will open up REAL conversations & REAL connections!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Come And Join Us#Sun Oct 10#Un
Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City, NC
211
Followers
281
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy