Port Huron calendar: Events coming up
(PORT HURON, MI) Port Huron is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Port Huron area:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1919 Sanborn St, Port Huron, MI
Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on a wide variety of trees and shrubs, and the defoliation they cause can lead to stress on both forests and people. Friends of the St. Clair River field staff will...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 800 Harker Street, Port Huron, MI 48060
Starry Night Healing Expo: Will have workshops free to the public and an ascension walk to help you get through the night of the dark soul.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 510 Thomas Edison Pkwy, Port Huron, MI, MI 48060
Back by popular demand, a special night time tour of the Edison Depot Museum!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 03:59 PM
Address: 1727 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI
Learn the basics of throwing clay on the pottery wheel at KB Studios in Port Huron, Michigan.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 301 Huron Ave, Port Huron, MI
List of Desmond District Demons upcoming events. Halloween Events by Desmond District Demons. Desmond District Demons is a premiere horror film festival which
