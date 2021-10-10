CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Port Huron calendar: Events coming up

Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 6 days ago

(PORT HURON, MI) Port Huron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port Huron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00siO0_0cMz18zt00

Gypsy Moth Volunteer Training - Sanborn

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1919 Sanborn St, Port Huron, MI

Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on a wide variety of trees and shrubs, and the defoliation they cause can lead to stress on both forests and people. Friends of the St. Clair River field staff will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U34Qa_0cMz18zt00

Starry Night Healing Expo

Port Huron, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 800 Harker Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

Starry Night Healing Expo: Will have workshops free to the public and an ascension walk to help you get through the night of the dark soul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smQOY_0cMz18zt00

90th Anniversary of Thomas Edison's Death- Flashlight Tour!

Port Huron, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 510 Thomas Edison Pkwy, Port Huron, MI, MI 48060

Back by popular demand, a special night time tour of the Edison Depot Museum!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3oE9_0cMz18zt00

Basic Wheel Throwing Thursdays 5 Week

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1727 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI

Learn the basics of throwing clay on the pottery wheel at KB Studios in Port Huron, Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39m2Nj_0cMz18zt00

Desmond District Demons V

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 Huron Ave, Port Huron, MI

List of Desmond District Demons upcoming events. Halloween Events by Desmond District Demons. Desmond District Demons is a premiere horror film festival which

