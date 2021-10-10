Port Huron calendar: Events coming up

(PORT HURON, MI) Port Huron is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Port Huron area:

Gypsy Moth Volunteer Training - Sanborn Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1919 Sanborn St, Port Huron, MI

Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on a wide variety of trees and shrubs, and the defoliation they cause can lead to stress on both forests and people. Friends of the St. Clair River field staff will...

Starry Night Healing Expo Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 800 Harker Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

Starry Night Healing Expo: Will have workshops free to the public and an ascension walk to help you get through the night of the dark soul.

90th Anniversary of Thomas Edison's Death- Flashlight Tour! Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 510 Thomas Edison Pkwy, Port Huron, MI, MI 48060

Back by popular demand, a special night time tour of the Edison Depot Museum!

Basic Wheel Throwing Thursdays 5 Week Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1727 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI

Learn the basics of throwing clay on the pottery wheel at KB Studios in Port Huron, Michigan.

Desmond District Demons V Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 Huron Ave, Port Huron, MI

List of Desmond District Demons upcoming events. Halloween Events by Desmond District Demons. Desmond District Demons is a premiere horror film festival which