Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Wenatchee is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wenatchee area:

Service

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Lyle Day, 75, of East Wenatchee passed away early on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born September 14, 1946 to Glen and Dorothy (Malone) Day. He grew up in Cashmere and Peshastin-Dryden where...

Trivia Night at Badger Mountain Brewing

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee, WA

Trivia with Jim Harvill. Watch our Facebook page for weekly categories. i

Building A New Arts Alliance

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Fifth Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801

THE ARTS NEED YOU! Please join us for one of three focus groups in October to help shape a future for the Arts in North Central Washington.

CPR/AED & First Aid, Wenatchee 3rd Tuesday

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 501 North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us.  Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

Fresh Hop Festival

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 108 E Island View St, Wenatchee, WA

Fresh hop brews, woohoo!! Join us for a weekend of good food, good people, and great beer! Live music all weekend long plus all the goodness below. Discounted fresh hop flight including the 3...

With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

