Live events Sandusky — what’s coming up

(SANDUSKY, OH) Sandusky has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandusky area:

Happy Little Trees Painting Class Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 223 Meigs St, Sandusky, OH

Bob Ross's birthday celebration! Artist Leslie "Bobbi Ross" Griffin will guide you through the night’s featured "Happy Little Trees" painting...

Work Stinks Around the World Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 5316 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH

“I’d rather be riding” isn’t just true here. It’s true all over the world. Join us on the last Wednesday of every month, April through October, and SKIP WORK to go ride! Each month, an employee...

Connections w/ Medium Sirena La Point Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1006 Tiffin Ave, Sandusky, OH

Come check out Sandusky's newest metaphysical shop and eatery while having the chance to be connected to your departed loved ones through Toledo's Best Medium, Sirena La Point! Sirena will walk...

Cedar Point's HalloWeekends Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH

Family-friendly delights and evening frights ARE BACK! If you’re looking for things do to for Halloween, Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is the place to be. And this fall, enjoy EVEN MORE...

Corso's Set Up — NOGRS Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3404 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH

Our annual Train Build at Corso’s will be from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday October 30th and 31st. Lunch will be served by NOGRS. Address: Corso's Flower & Garden Center, 3404 Milan Road...