Coming soon: Walla Walla events
(WALLA WALLA, WA) Walla Walla has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Walla Walla area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1415 W Rose St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
Winter is coming! Join the Blues Crew to prepare the Nordic Area for the snow season of 2021-2022.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 755 NE Myra Rd, Walla Walla, WA
French-Canadian priest John Baptiste Abraham Brouillet, a Québéçoise, came to the Walla Walla Valley in September 1847, just a few weeks before the incident at Whitman Mission. He established his...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 345 Boyer Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Celebration of the Classes of 1955, 1956, 1957, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1966 and 1967
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Summer in the Parks is a series of short, informal concerts featuring small groups of Walla Walla Symphony musicians! Click the event for a list of dates and locations.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 43 E Main St, Walla Walla, WA
Every Thursday, Live Music from 5-7pm at Gard Vintners’ Walla Walla Tasting Room. No cover charge & all ages welcome.
