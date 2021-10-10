Coming soon: Walla Walla events

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Walla Walla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walla Walla area:

Blues Crew Work Party: Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Area - Saturday Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1415 W Rose St., Walla Walla, WA 99362

Winter is coming! Join the Blues Crew to prepare the Nordic Area for the snow season of 2021-2022.

Living History presentation: Father Brouillet Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 755 NE Myra Rd, Walla Walla, WA

French-Canadian priest John Baptiste Abraham Brouillet, a Québéçoise, came to the Walla Walla Valley in September 1847, just a few weeks before the incident at Whitman Mission. He established his...

RSVP for Fifty Plus Reunion 2022 Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 345 Boyer Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Celebration of the Classes of 1955, 1956, 1957, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1966 and 1967

Summer in the Parks 2021 — Walla Walla Symphony Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Summer in the Parks is a series of short, informal concerts featuring small groups of Walla Walla Symphony musicians! Click the event for a list of dates and locations.

Live Music at Gard Vintners Walla Walla Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 43 E Main St, Walla Walla, WA

Every Thursday, Live Music from 5-7pm at Gard Vintners’ Walla Walla Tasting Room. No cover charge & all ages welcome.