Walla Walla, WA

Coming soon: Walla Walla events

Walla Walla News Beat
 6 days ago

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Walla Walla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walla Walla area:

Blues Crew Work Party: Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Area - Saturday

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1415 W Rose St., Walla Walla, WA 99362

Winter is coming! Join the Blues Crew to prepare the Nordic Area for the snow season of 2021-2022.

Living History presentation: Father Brouillet

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 755 NE Myra Rd, Walla Walla, WA

French-Canadian priest John Baptiste Abraham Brouillet, a Québéçoise, came to the Walla Walla Valley in September 1847, just a few weeks before the incident at Whitman Mission. He established his...

RSVP for Fifty Plus Reunion 2022

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 345 Boyer Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Celebration of the Classes of 1955, 1956, 1957, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1966 and 1967

Summer in the Parks 2021 — Walla Walla Symphony

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Summer in the Parks is a series of short, informal concerts featuring small groups of Walla Walla Symphony musicians! Click the event for a list of dates and locations.

Live Music at Gard Vintners Walla Walla

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 43 E Main St, Walla Walla, WA

Every Thursday, Live Music from 5-7pm at Gard Vintners’ Walla Walla Tasting Room. No cover charge & all ages welcome.

Walla Walla, WA
ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

