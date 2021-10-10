Shawnee events calendar

(SHAWNEE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Shawnee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shawnee area:

Hunter's Package Giveaway Shawnee, OK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 41207 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee, OK

Earn 100 points Saturday through Sunday in October for your chance to win the FireLake Hunter's Package compliments of Five 7 equipment. The Package includes a side by side, deer blind and $2500...

Midas 13 Rocks Firelake Casino Shawnee, OK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 41207 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee, OK

Rocking the night away with Midas 13 - come out and get lucky !

Collection over the years Shawnee, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Furnitures, Figures, clocks, kitchen items, toys, clothes (uniforms military, scrubs, children, ladies and men), shoes and mis etc. and more…..

Cruise The Poo Shawnee, OK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Cruise The Poo at kickapoo st shawnee ok, Shawnee, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Boo on Bell Shawnee, OK

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2820 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee, OK

One of Oklahoma's premiere Halloween festivals, Boo on Bell takes place the third weekend in October in downtown Shawnee and features a carnival, zombie march, trick or treating, live...