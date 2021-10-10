CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

Events on the Gillette calendar

Gillette Bulletin
Gillette Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GILLETTE, WY) Gillette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gillette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mlr6T_0cMz13aG00

The Next Generation Celebration

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1000 Comanche Ave, Gillette, WY

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new addition to our building. The reason behind the new building is to help us better reach the next generation. Come and celebrate with us as we kick off this new...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uP3k_0cMz13aG00

Make a seasonal soap at AVA

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 509 W 2nd St, Gillette, WY

Artist Christina Datema will teach a pumpkin spice soapmaking class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at AVA Art Center. The workshop will teach participants how to make seasonal soap from scratch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AroWs_0cMz13aG00

Downtown Gillette Farmers Market

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location:Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7fIV_0cMz13aG00

CCPL Family Fright Night

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY

BOOoo! Get slightly spooked at a frightfully fun evening of spooky activities at the CCPL's annual Family Fright Night. Young children and their families can dress in their favorite costumes and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ro4RB_0cMz13aG00

Physical Therapy Month - Dry Needling

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 620 W Four-J Ct Suite B, Gillette, WY

Hey ya'll! Fall is here and that means it is time to celebrate Physical Therapy Month! Every Wednesday of October we are offering a FREE service to the PUBLIC. We will have snacks and refreshments...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Art Center#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Sun Oct 10#Wy Ribbon#Wy Boooo#Ccpl
Gillette Bulletin

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette, WY
96
Followers
270
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy