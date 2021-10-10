Events on the Gillette calendar

(GILLETTE, WY) Gillette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gillette:

The Next Generation Celebration Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1000 Comanche Ave, Gillette, WY

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new addition to our building. The reason behind the new building is to help us better reach the next generation. Come and celebrate with us as we kick off this new...

Make a seasonal soap at AVA Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 509 W 2nd St, Gillette, WY

Artist Christina Datema will teach a pumpkin spice soapmaking class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at AVA Art Center. The workshop will teach participants how to make seasonal soap from scratch...

Downtown Gillette Farmers Market Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location:Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue

CCPL Family Fright Night Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY

BOOoo! Get slightly spooked at a frightfully fun evening of spooky activities at the CCPL's annual Family Fright Night. Young children and their families can dress in their favorite costumes and...

Physical Therapy Month - Dry Needling Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 620 W Four-J Ct Suite B, Gillette, WY

Hey ya'll! Fall is here and that means it is time to celebrate Physical Therapy Month! Every Wednesday of October we are offering a FREE service to the PUBLIC. We will have snacks and refreshments...