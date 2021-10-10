CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Live events Burlington — what’s coming up

Burlington Journal
Burlington Journal
 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LD449_0cMz12hX00

Jukebox at ArtsRiot

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 400 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Jukebox musicians dive into works by traditional and cutting-edge composers with the same infectious passion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038Cr1_0cMz12hX00

Little Feat

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Little Feat - By Request Tour with Special Guest Jack Broadbent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScKwm_0cMz12hX00

Theo Von

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour at the Flynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRnyS_0cMz12hX00

Three Leave Comedy Open Mic at Deli 126

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 126 College Street, ## 40, Burlington, VT 05401

A free comedy open mic at Deli 126 every Monday at 6:00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siqe6_0cMz12hX00

SoDown - 11/19 @ Club Metronome!

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 188 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

SoDown hits Club Metronome 11/19 with CRWD CTRL & oddpaco for a guaranteed banger!

