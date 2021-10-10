Live events Burlington — what’s coming up
(BURLINGTON, VT) Live events are coming to Burlington.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Burlington area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Address: 400 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Jukebox musicians dive into works by traditional and cutting-edge composers with the same infectious passion.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Little Feat - By Request Tour with Special Guest Jack Broadbent
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour at the Flynn
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 126 College Street, ## 40, Burlington, VT 05401
A free comedy open mic at Deli 126 every Monday at 6:00
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 188 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
SoDown hits Club Metronome 11/19 with CRWD CTRL & oddpaco for a guaranteed banger!
