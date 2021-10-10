Cullman calendar: Coming events

(CULLMAN, AL) Cullman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cullman:

Cullman County Fair Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman, AL

ABF JR/HS Qualifying Tournament Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 Co Rd 386, Cullman, AL

ABF 2021-2022 Season Junior / High School Qualifying Tournament open to all eligible ABF/TBF Junior Angler Teams and ABF/SAF High School Angler Teams. Lake Lewis Smith, Smith Lake Park, Cullman, AL

Festhalle Farmers Market Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 209 1st Ave NE, Cullman, AL

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 3 - October, 2021Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 2PM Location: 209 1st Avenue SW, Cullman, AL 35055

Seizing Neverland: Winter’s Edge Fall Coronation Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

We’re super excited to bring you the first in-person, non-attendance limited event for Winter’s Edge in almost 2 years! Seizing Neverland will be a CAMPING event full of tournaments (A&S AND...

CPD Trunk or Treat Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 601 2nd Ave NE, Cullman, AL

The Cullman Police Department‘s Trunk or Treat is back! We’ll […]