Ceres, CA

Ceres events calendar

Ceres Voice
Ceres Voice
 6 days ago

(CERES, CA) Ceres is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ceres:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoZeI_0cMz10w500

Cheroot Comedy Night

Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:15 PM

Address: 915 10th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Enjoy an evening in downtown Modesto, in one of the most unique and intimate settings for stand-up comedy in the west coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEPev_0cMz10w500

Mens Group

Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Whether you are single or married, divorced or widowed, 18 or 80–the Men’s Ministry in Ceres will help you get the wisdom and tools you need to fight the good fight. The mission of Big Valley...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dCNy_0cMz10w500

Modesto Holistic Chamber of Commerce

Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1210 J Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Meet with heart centered entrepreneurs who want to raise the vibe of the world by helping others heal and raise their vibe.

Sunday Student Ministries (6-12 grade)

Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Ceres Campus Student Ministries is returning September 26, 2021! As Student Ministries returns, this will be a time for all students 6-12 grade to gather for teaching and connecting. However...

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
Ceres, CA
ABOUT

With Ceres Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

