Ceres events calendar

(CERES, CA) Ceres is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ceres:

Cheroot Comedy Night Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:15 PM

Address: 915 10th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Enjoy an evening in downtown Modesto, in one of the most unique and intimate settings for stand-up comedy in the west coast.

Mens Group Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Whether you are single or married, divorced or widowed, 18 or 80–the Men’s Ministry in Ceres will help you get the wisdom and tools you need to fight the good fight. The mission of Big Valley...

Modesto Holistic Chamber of Commerce Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1210 J Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Meet with heart centered entrepreneurs who want to raise the vibe of the world by helping others heal and raise their vibe.

Sunday Student Ministries (6-12 grade) Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Ceres Campus Student Ministries is returning September 26, 2021! As Student Ministries returns, this will be a time for all students 6-12 grade to gather for teaching and connecting. However...