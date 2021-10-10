CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

What’s up Wheeling: Local events calendar

Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 6 days ago

(WHEELING, WV) Live events are coming to Wheeling.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wheeling area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYEpn_0cMz0zI000

Fall Festival On The Street

Martins Ferry, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 400 Walnut St, Martins Ferry, OH

Fall Festival On The Street is on Facebook. To connect with Fall Festival On The Street, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taCOO_0cMz0zI000

26060

Triadelphia, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 26060? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hs6Yn_0cMz0zI000

Fall Cookout & Nerf Tournament

Wheeling, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 131 North 17th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003

FREE NERF WAR!! There will be fun Nerf games for ages 16 and up! We will be supply ALL NERF GUNS! Food and drinks also supplied. :)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSCjO_0cMz0zI000

Heroes Ball

Wheeling, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1400 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003

Honoring all military branches and first responders and celebrating the Marine Corps Birthday.

Learn More

Fall Nerf Night (Ages 8-17)

Wheeling, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 131 North 17th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003

FREE NERF WAR!! There will be fun Nerf games for ages 8-17! We will be supply ALL NERF Blasters! Food and drinks also supplied. :)

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Martins Ferry, OH
Government
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Martins Ferry, OH
City
Wheeling, WV
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Guns#Nerf#The Marine Corps
Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
84
Followers
309
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy