Live events coming up in Hobbs

 6 days ago

(HOBBS, NM) Live events are coming to Hobbs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobbs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWhPV_0cMz0yPH00

ArtExperience on the Green

Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 5100 Jack Gomez Boulevard, Hobbs, NM 88240

Join us for an auction, art, activities, and appetizers, to benefit Veritas Classical Christian Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBCld_0cMz0yPH00

NOT Vacant Shindig

Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 13-1 W Central Ave, Lovington, NM

Imagine what could be! Join us as we host pop up event in a few of our vacant Downtown buildings to showcase WHAT COULD BE in Lovington!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5y74_0cMz0yPH00

Camel and Ostrich Race Day

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Sunday, October 24, 2021 • Post Time: Noon • Join us for a day of wild live racing. The camels and ostriches will race in between horse races during the day. Bring the entire family to enjoy food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472SOE_0cMz0yPH00

Haunted House: The Hunt

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1700 N Grimes St, Hobbs, NM

Join the Community Players of Hobbs for our 11th Annual Haunted House "The Hunt" Directed by Nathan Gibbs and Kevin Combs It’s open season... join the hunt! The 2021 Community Players of Hobbs...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajdw8_0cMz0yPH00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hobbs, MN 88240

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

