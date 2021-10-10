Coming soon: Paso Robles events

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Paso Robles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paso Robles area:

Oaktoberfest at Kindred Oak Farm Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1250 Paint Horse Place, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Come join us at Kindred Oak Farm and be ready to eat, drink, and dance the night away for our first ever Oak-toberfest!

Mighty Cap Mushrooms Tour Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1905 Kleck Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Join us for our first field trip to Mighty Cap Mushrooms in Paso Robles.

Heartland Charter School -Estrella Warbirds Museum-Paso Robles Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

2nd Annual Fall Fest Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 5350 Dusty Roads Place, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Join us for our 2nd Annual Fall Fest! Enjoy the season of Fall while giving back to local charity.