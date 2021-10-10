CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pekin, IL

Pekin events coming up

Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 6 days ago

(PEKIN, IL) Pekin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pekin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZt4W_0cMz0wdp00

Free Walk-In Mammogram Day

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 600 S 13th St, Pekin, IL

UnityPoint Health Imaging Center invites you to visit any of our walk-in locations for a **FREE mammogram on October 15 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. To protect yourself and others, mask up and use social...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoZUH_0cMz0wdp00

Early Ford V-8 Car Show

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL

Show vehicles by invitation only- music by 3-D Sound – 50/50 -silent auction- swap meet – fundraiser TO BE RESCHEDULED AVANTI’S DOME WAS DAMAGED BY A STORM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZpBZ_0cMz0wdp00

Free Outdoor Movie Night!

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2720 S 14th St, Pekin, IL

Grab the kids, lawn chairs, and blankets and join us for a free outdoor movie!! We'll be showing the Halloween movie, HOCUS POCUS! Concessions will be available beginning at 5:00pm and the movie...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1bxv_0cMz0wdp00

Otep

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Derby St, Pekin, IL

Tuesday October 26th, 2021 - The legendary OTEP hit the TSS stage along with The World Over, Mantra of Morta and Darker Than Fiction! Doors: 6pm | Show: 7pm | 21+ w/ID Advanced Tickets: $15 | Day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZoHt_0cMz0wdp00

Family Fall Festival

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 13895 First St, Pekin, IL

Games, Inflatables, Hotdogs, and Candy! For the neighborhood families of Midway – Pekin, Illinois.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Pekin, IL
Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Show#Otep#Tss#Advanced Tickets#Sun Oct 10
Pekin Voice

Pekin Voice

Pekin, IL
89
Followers
307
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy