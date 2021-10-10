Pekin events coming up

(PEKIN, IL) Pekin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pekin:

Free Walk-In Mammogram Day Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 600 S 13th St, Pekin, IL

UnityPoint Health Imaging Center invites you to visit any of our walk-in locations for a **FREE mammogram on October 15 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. To protect yourself and others, mask up and use social...

Early Ford V-8 Car Show Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL

Show vehicles by invitation only- music by 3-D Sound – 50/50 -silent auction- swap meet – fundraiser TO BE RESCHEDULED AVANTI’S DOME WAS DAMAGED BY A STORM

Free Outdoor Movie Night! Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2720 S 14th St, Pekin, IL

Grab the kids, lawn chairs, and blankets and join us for a free outdoor movie!! We'll be showing the Halloween movie, HOCUS POCUS! Concessions will be available beginning at 5:00pm and the movie...

Otep Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Derby St, Pekin, IL

Tuesday October 26th, 2021 - The legendary OTEP hit the TSS stage along with The World Over, Mantra of Morta and Darker Than Fiction! Doors: 6pm | Show: 7pm | 21+ w/ID Advanced Tickets: $15 | Day...

Family Fall Festival Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 13895 First St, Pekin, IL

Games, Inflatables, Hotdogs, and Candy! For the neighborhood families of Midway – Pekin, Illinois.