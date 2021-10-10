What’s up Bonney Lake: Local events calendar

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Live events are coming to Bonney Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bonney Lake:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 21121 WA-410 E, Bonney Lake, WA

| Three-Yard Quilt – Sat. October 30, 2021, 9:00 am – 11:00 am | Bonney Lake Location | Sign up for our … Three-Yard Quilt – Sat. October 30, 9:00 am – 11:00 am Read More »

Spring Sumner Sweeps Sumner, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 923 Kincaid Ave, Sumner, WA

Spring Sumner Sweeps at Sumner Main Street Association, 923 Kincaid Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390, Sumner, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 08:00 am to 11:00 am

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 21121 WA-410 E, Bonney Lake, WA

| Silhouette 2 Class, Sun. Oct. 10, 2021, 2:00 – 4:00 pm | Bonney Lake Location | So, now you have cut … Silhouette 2 Class, Sun. Oct. 10, 2:00 – 4:00 pm Read More »

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 21121 WA-410 E, Bonney Lake, WA

| Watercolor Painting (Pumpkin Patch), Sat. Oct. 16, 2021, 3:00 – 4:30 pm | Bonney Lake Location | Come join our beginner … Watercolor Painting (Pumpkin Patch), Sat. Oct. 16, 3:00 – 4:30 pm Read...

Fall Craft Beverage Crawl Sumner, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 923 Kincaid Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390

Beer/Cider/Seltzer tasting on October 23rd from 4pm-7pm in historic downtown Sumner