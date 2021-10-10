Cumberland calendar: What's coming up

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Cumberland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cumberland:

D.A.M. at Mezzos Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 114 S Centre St, Cumberland, MD

Cover at the door for the dude kats only. Ladies are free. Come early. Stay late. let's jam

October Community Meal Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1222 Vocke Rd, Cumberland, MD

Because of health concerns, this dinner will be drive-thru only! When you exit from Vocke Rd., follow the directions of the volunteers and stay in your car - your meal(s) will be brought to you...

A Festive Weekend in October: Venetian Vespers Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Reliving a 17th century Vespers at St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice, with works for voices, strings and early brass by Baroque masters Monteverdi, Cavalli & others, in the historic and beautiful...

Hooley Plunge Post Party at 1812 Brewery Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 13006 Mason Rd NE, Cumberland, MD

Whether you take the Plunge or not, come out to the Post Hooley Party at 1812 Brewery on Saturday, October 23. Music by two talented local musicians, Dan Stevens and Mike Harpold, delicious BBQ...

178th Fall Convocation & Reunion Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 15 Greene Street, Cumberland, MD 21502, Cumberland, MD 21502

Join us for the Scottish Rite Fall Reunion & One-Day Class!