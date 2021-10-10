CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Live events Auburn — what’s coming up

Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 6 days ago

(AUBURN, CA) Auburn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Auburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHth3_0cMz0tze00

Rend Collective - Jolly Irish Christmas Extravaganza

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 1101 Auburn Ravine Rd., Auburn, CA 95603

Get your tickets to see Rend Collective's "Jolly Irish Christmas Extravaganza" now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CDdp_0cMz0tze00

MTB Fundamentals - Auburn Bike Park

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

This clinic is for beginner to intermediate riders who are looking to improve their all around bike skills utilizing the bike park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QroLW_0cMz0tze00

VERY JERRY XMAS X w/ Melvin Seals & JGB @ Keep Smilin's Foothill Fillmore!

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 1226 1/2 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Celebrate a Very Jerry Christmas @ the Historic "Foothill Fillmore" located at the Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge. This is a Family Tradition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjjJd_0cMz0tze00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Auburn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 3126 Olympic Way, Auburn, CA

This event is currently for women only. Cost $0.00 (Includes workbook) Contact person Kathe Beadle, Kathe Beadle 530-559-4170 Meeting room: Room 200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2cWH_0cMz0tze00

2021 Horses for Healing 9-Hole Golf Tournament

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2455 Black Oak Road, Auburn, CA 95602

Please join us for the 2021 Horses for Healing 9-Hole Golf Tournament at the beautiful Black Oak Golf Course on Saturday, October 16th.

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

