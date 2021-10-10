Events on the Marion calendar

(MARION, IN) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

Recruiting on IWU Campus in Marion, Indiana Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN

Employers & Recruiters have the option of visiting the IWU campus to meet students at our indoor kiosk or outdoor tent. About this event IWU Majors - click here to see our Majors Employers...

FREE NUTRITION CLASS AT THE Y! Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 123 Sutter Wy, Marion, IN

FREE FOOD! FREE RECIPES! FREE GADGETS! FUN! LEARN HOW TO EAT HEALTHY WHILE HAVING FUN. COMING TO THE GRANT COUNTY YMCA Please contact Cameron if you are interested: 765-664-0544 or...

Indiana Wesleyan University Football Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN

Join us on the Marion campus for a terrific day of football! IWU vs. Siena Heights (MI).



LifeStream Curbside – Marion Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 503 S Gallatin St, Marion, IN

LifeStream Services, in partnership with the Grant County Senior Center and the Grant County Rescue Mission, will be offering a weekly curbside meal pickup for senior citizens in the Marion area...

Angel Tree Registration Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 359 N Bradner Ave #3385, Marion, IN

The Salvation Army 2021 Angel Tree (Christmas Toy Assistance) Program. Available for children ages 12 and under. Families must bring with them: Parent/guardian's photo ID, Proof of Address...