Seguin, TX

Live events on the horizon in Seguin

 6 days ago

(SEGUIN, TX) Seguin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seguin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9wTq_0cMz0rEC00

Tai Chi Tuesdays

Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155

We are partnering with GRMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit to bring you Community Tai Chi. Beginners through Experts are invited to join us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwsH3_0cMz0rEC00

I K Ǝ - Live - Jr Lounge

Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 918 West Kingsbury Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Performances by: I K Ǝ, Ladolla Fuck12, Razzy, 830 Gwapo and OTM BSauce 18+ $10 COVER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax092_0cMz0rEC00

HAUNTED Magnolia Hotel HALLOWEEN GUIDED GHOST TOUR Seguin, Texas

Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 203 South Crockett Street, Seguin, TX 78155

The Haunted Magnolia Hotel Guided Ghost Tour held inside the building and given by the actual owners of the hotel, Erin and Jim Ghedi!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nfb8H_0cMz0rEC00

Pecan Fest Heritage Days

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Seguin is preparing to go nuts on October 30, 2021. The full schedule for Pecan Fest 2021 will be released soon. Check back often or follow us on Facebook for when details are released. Activities...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WMG7_0cMz0rEC00

Schultz Saloon

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 109 N Austin St, Seguin, TX

Floodgage is continuing their Texas World Tour by heading out to Seguin, TX to rock the Schultz Saloon. The rocking will begin at 7PM and end at 11PM. Make plans to join us and helps us rock the...

#Live Events
ABOUT

With Seguin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

