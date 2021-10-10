Live events on the horizon in Seguin

(SEGUIN, TX) Seguin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seguin area:

Tai Chi Tuesdays Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155

We are partnering with GRMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit to bring you Community Tai Chi. Beginners through Experts are invited to join us!

I K Ǝ - Live - Jr Lounge Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 918 West Kingsbury Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Performances by: I K Ǝ, Ladolla Fuck12, Razzy, 830 Gwapo and OTM BSauce 18+ $10 COVER

HAUNTED Magnolia Hotel HALLOWEEN GUIDED GHOST TOUR Seguin, Texas Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 203 South Crockett Street, Seguin, TX 78155

The Haunted Magnolia Hotel Guided Ghost Tour held inside the building and given by the actual owners of the hotel, Erin and Jim Ghedi!

Pecan Fest Heritage Days Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Seguin is preparing to go nuts on October 30, 2021. The full schedule for Pecan Fest 2021 will be released soon. Check back often or follow us on Facebook for when details are released. Activities...

Schultz Saloon Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 109 N Austin St, Seguin, TX

Floodgage is continuing their Texas World Tour by heading out to Seguin, TX to rock the Schultz Saloon. The rocking will begin at 7PM and end at 11PM. Make plans to join us and helps us rock the...