Events on the Clovis calendar

(CLOVIS, NM) Clovis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clovis:

Spooky Slime Time Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Join us for this wicked slime-making workshop. We will create terror-ific slime that you can take home. All supplies provided. Ages 7+. Register by Oct 8.

NMSD Varsity Football @ Clovis Christian Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 Humphrey Rd, Clovis, NM

The Clovis Christian (Clovis, NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. New Mexico School for the Deaf (Santa Fe, NM) on Thursday, October 14 @ 4p.

Cannon Exchange Trunk or Treat Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 Levitow Ave, Cannon AFB, NM

Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat event at your Cannon Exchange. We will have games and prizes for kids. First 50 kids will receive a pumpkin. Decorate your trunk for a chance to win an...

Plant & Seed Swap Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Bring your extra starters, houseplants, bulbs, seeds, and saplings, and go home with something new! Plants should be divided in advance, in containers, and labeled to include best growing conditions.

Story Time Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Build your child’s literacy and social skills at the library with stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 0-6. Theme all month long will be science.