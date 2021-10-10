CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clovis, NM

Events on the Clovis calendar

Clovis News Alert
Clovis News Alert
 6 days ago

(CLOVIS, NM) Clovis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clovis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxQsp_0cMz0qLT00

Spooky Slime Time

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Join us for this wicked slime-making workshop. We will create terror-ific slime that you can take home. All supplies provided. Ages 7+. Register by Oct 8.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfTac_0cMz0qLT00

NMSD Varsity Football @ Clovis Christian

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 Humphrey Rd, Clovis, NM

The Clovis Christian (Clovis, NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. New Mexico School for the Deaf (Santa Fe, NM) on Thursday, October 14 @ 4p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHsfa_0cMz0qLT00

Cannon Exchange Trunk or Treat

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 Levitow Ave, Cannon AFB, NM

Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat event at your Cannon Exchange. We will have games and prizes for kids. First 50 kids will receive a pumpkin. Decorate your trunk for a chance to win an...

Learn More

Plant & Seed Swap

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Bring your extra starters, houseplants, bulbs, seeds, and saplings, and go home with something new! Plants should be divided in advance, in containers, and labeled to include best growing conditions.

Learn More

Story Time

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Build your child’s literacy and social skills at the library with stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 0-6. Theme all month long will be science.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Cannon Air Force Base, NM
City
Clovis, NM
Clovis, NM
Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#New Mexico School#Cannon Exchange
Clovis News Alert

Clovis News Alert

Clovis, NM
181
Followers
267
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clovis News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy