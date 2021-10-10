Sherman events coming soon
(SHERMAN, TX) Live events are coming to Sherman.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sherman:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Bring your own knitting, crochet or other craft project or make a craft from our stash.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Keeping Clients for Life - How to Build Your Ideal Business About this Event A referral-based business is the key to long-term success. Instead of chasing leads all the time, learn how to remain...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1800 Teague Dr Suite 400, Sherman, TX
Join us for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate Rivas Law's new location inside One Grand Centre on Tuesday, October 12th at 5pm. We look forward to seeing you there!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 500 N Elm St, Sherman, TX
Sherman Community Players presents “Leading Ladies” In this hilarious comedy by the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1117 Gallagher Dr, Sherman, TX
Members of the Communications Committee typically meet on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 1:00 PM at Texoma Council of Governments.
