Sherman, TX

Sherman events coming soon

Sherman Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) Live events are coming to Sherman.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sherman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxsBF_0cMz0pSk00

Fiber Arts Fun

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Bring your own knitting, crochet or other craft project or make a craft from our stash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhAqA_0cMz0pSk00

SUCCESS SERIES FALL 2021 | Keeping Clients for Life

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Keeping Clients for Life - How to Build Your Ideal Business About this Event A referral-based business is the key to long-term success. Instead of chasing leads all the time, learn how to remain...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Orq5U_0cMz0pSk00

Ribbon Cutting at Rivas Law

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1800 Teague Dr Suite 400, Sherman, TX

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate Rivas Law's new location inside One Grand Centre on Tuesday, October 12th at 5pm. We look forward to seeing you there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZ8Me_0cMz0pSk00

Leading Ladies a SCP Production

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 N Elm St, Sherman, TX

Sherman Community Players presents “Leading Ladies” In this hilarious comedy by the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzKHe_0cMz0pSk00

Communications Committee Meeting

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1117 Gallagher Dr, Sherman, TX

Members of the Communications Committee typically meet on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 1:00 PM at Texoma Council of Governments.

