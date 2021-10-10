CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilo, HI

Hilo events coming soon

Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 6 days ago

(HILO, HI) Hilo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hilo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIbHJ_0cMz0opF00

30% Off HIC Brand Softboards

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 111 E Puainako St, Hilo, HI

25% Off Hurley Wetsuits & Lycra On all regular priced men’s & women’s styles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEZI5_0cMz0opF00

The Doug Stillwell Trio

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 250 Keawe St, Hilo, HI

The Trio comes to rock the Cantina on Saturday October 23rd from 7 to 10pm . Doug Stillwell, Dustin Toma, and Glen Bousquet are a loud power tio with a mix of Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Blues Rock and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fm0qv_0cMz0opF00

International Conference on Multidisciplinary Filipino Studies

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 200 W Kawili St, Hilo, HI

The International Conference on Multidisciplinary Filipino Studies aiming at the theory and praxis of its multidisciplinary nature, the Filipino Studies Program has envisioned for this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNaSa_0cMz0opF00

SAC Paint and Plant

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Aloha kākou, Come to Campus Center Room 301 to paint a pot and plant sunflowers for you to take care of! This event is on October 11, 2021 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Press here to sign up...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nivg_0cMz0opF00

Hilo Farmers Market

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Corner of Kamehameha Avenue and, Mamo St, Hilo, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Market on Daily, 7AM - 3PM Location:400 Kamehameha Avenue

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
Hilo, HI
Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Oct 10#Hurley Wetsuits Lycra#Cantina#Filipino
Hilo Today

Hilo Today

Hilo, HI
136
Followers
298
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy