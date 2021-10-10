CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Events on the Parkersburg calendar

 6 days ago

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Parkersburg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parkersburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgcLi_0cMz0nwW00

Taco Tuesday’s ($1.50 Tacos)

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 404 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

EVERY Tuesday is now Taco Tuesday! Happy Hour is 5pm-6pm, reservations are always highly recommended and can be made at the link below. Shredded Chicken Tacos $1.50/each Seasoned Beef Tacos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dfwV_0cMz0nwW00

Buddy -The Buddy Holly Story

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

the World’s Most Successful Rock ‘n’ Roll Musical Now in its 30th amazing year the “World’s Most Successful Rock ‘n’ Roll Musical” continues to thrill audiences in London’s West End, on Broadway...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMC2j_0cMz0nwW00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 920 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg, WV

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRbok_0cMz0nwW00

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Come enjoy Sunday Brunch at The Blennerhassett Restaurant and Lounge and enjoy the music of Pianist Jason Wyers in our Pianist Dining Room. Jason Wyers' Bio: Jason Wyers, MBA, most known for his...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2wjy_0cMz0nwW00

Credit When Credit is Due Courses

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 809 Division St, Parkersburg, WV

Good credit can have a great impact on many areas of your life. Interest rates, job offers, and insurance premiums can all be affected by your credit rating. One of the keys to financial success...

