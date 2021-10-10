CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Live events coming up in Granbury

Granbury Post
Granbury Post
 6 days ago

(GRANBURY, TX) Live events are coming to Granbury.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Granbury:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYerD_0cMz0m3n00

Labor Comfort Measures Workshop

Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1310 Paluxy Rd, Granbury, TX

Free Class for families delivering at Lake Granbury Medical Center. *This class is open to families birthing at other locations as well. This workshop is designed to help you and your partner feel...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJk1W_0cMz0m3n00

Local Goat Distillery Tour & Tasting

Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 607 N Houston St, Granbury, TX

Get an overview of the distillation process of your favorite spirits, while enjoying a tasting of all the Local Goat has to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgE1e_0cMz0m3n00

The CombinE

Granbury, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 641 Reunion Court, Granbury, TX 76048

A two day four species show clinic with jackpot to follow. -Where the best of the best come to learn and compete before majors-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIWJz_0cMz0m3n00

Belly Dancing

Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

In this class you will learn not only about the technique of performing this social dance, but about the culture, history and music from which it comes. Studying another culture not our own, we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5ZZP_0cMz0m3n00

SUNDAY FUNDAY DIY! FREE Bb WINE GLASS!

Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2103 E hwy 377, ste b, Granbury, TX

Looking for a fun way to connect with friends or family? Join our most popular DIY workshop and create your own unique wood sign! Select a wood project from our gallery. We provide all the...

