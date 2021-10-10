CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo calendar: Events coming up

Tupelo Journal
Tupelo Journal
 6 days ago

(TUPELO, MS) Live events are coming to Tupelo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7gGv_0cMz0lB400

Murder In The House Of Horrors

Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 399 E Main St, Tupelo, MS

Welcome to the museum’s lecture on ’Monsters, Murderers and Madmen.’ You have no doubt enjoyed the Chamber of Horrors display in the lobby and are listening attentively to Professor Dirk Carlton...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhPc9_0cMz0lB400

Worship Intensive with Dennis Gates

Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 900 S Thomas St, Tupelo, MS

This two-day workshop focuses on providing training and development for every level of musician and worship leader. Worship is a main emphasis at Life At Tupelo. The Life At Tupelo Music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uSk1_0cMz0lB400

Tupelo, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Tupelo, MS ServSafe® Certification, Tupelo, MS 38801

This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5XOs_0cMz0lB400

PWP and Care Partners Support Group

Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 1030 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS

2nd Mon of each month.Contact: Ginger Gore or Amanda Allen662-377-3248

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1j0X_0cMz0lB400

Silent Scream Live at Shade Tree Lounge

Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Silent Scream Live at Shade Tree Lounge . Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Tupelo., Silent Scream Live at Shade Tree Lounge

