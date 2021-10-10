Tupelo calendar: Events coming up

(TUPELO, MS) Live events are coming to Tupelo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:

Murder In The House Of Horrors Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 399 E Main St, Tupelo, MS

Welcome to the museum’s lecture on ’Monsters, Murderers and Madmen.’ You have no doubt enjoyed the Chamber of Horrors display in the lobby and are listening attentively to Professor Dirk Carlton...

Worship Intensive with Dennis Gates Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 900 S Thomas St, Tupelo, MS

This two-day workshop focuses on providing training and development for every level of musician and worship leader. Worship is a main emphasis at Life At Tupelo. The Life At Tupelo Music...

Tupelo, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Tupelo, MS ServSafe® Certification, Tupelo, MS 38801

This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.

PWP and Care Partners Support Group Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 1030 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS

2nd Mon of each month.Contact: Ginger Gore or Amanda Allen662-377-3248

Silent Scream Live at Shade Tree Lounge Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Silent Scream Live at Shade Tree Lounge . Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Tupelo., Silent Scream Live at Shade Tree Lounge