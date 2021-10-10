Lenoir calendar: Events coming up

(LENOIR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lenoir calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lenoir area:

Ginseng Workshop Lenoir, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 120 Hospital Avenue, Lenoir, NC 28645

Learn how to successfully grow your own ginseng! You will learn the background, site requirements, production and the market for ginseng.

Rabies Vaccination Clinic Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

1- and 3-year rabies vaccines will be available at a cost of $7 per vaccine. Everyone will be required to wear a mask as they approach staff.

Lenoir Downtown Farmers Market Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 West Ave NW, Lenoir, NC

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 10 am - 2 pm Location:110 Church Street

Viva Klezmer! in Concert Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1964 NC-268, Lenoir, NC

Exhibition - Old Things: Steve West and Andrew Atkin Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 College Ave SW, Lenoir, NC

The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce its next public art exhibition entitled Old Things, featuring the works of Lenoir, NC photographer Steve West