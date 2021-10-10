CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

Lenoir calendar: Events coming up

(LENOIR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lenoir calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lenoir area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Anbqp_0cMz0kIL00

Ginseng Workshop

Lenoir, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 120 Hospital Avenue, Lenoir, NC 28645

Learn how to successfully grow your own ginseng! You will learn the background, site requirements, production and the market for ginseng.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iGg4_0cMz0kIL00

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

1- and 3-year rabies vaccines will be available at a cost of $7 per vaccine. Everyone will be required to wear a mask as they approach staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Azvh_0cMz0kIL00

Lenoir Downtown Farmers Market

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 West Ave NW, Lenoir, NC

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 10 am - 2 pm Location:110 Church Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhZOz_0cMz0kIL00

Viva Klezmer! in Concert

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1964 NC-268, Lenoir, NC

Viva Klezmer! in Concert at Chapel of Rest, 1964 NC Highway 268, Lenoir, NC 28645, Lenoir, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4Ei8_0cMz0kIL00

Exhibition - Old Things: Steve West and Andrew Atkin

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 College Ave SW, Lenoir, NC

The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce its next public art exhibition entitled Old Things, featuring the works of Lenoir, NC photographer Steve West

