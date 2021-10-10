CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

What’s up Hammond: Local events calendar

(HAMMOND, LA) Live events are lining up on the Hammond calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hammond area:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Hammond

Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Hammond, LA 70402

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

LIVE THEATRE | The House on Haunted Hill

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 220 E Thomas St, Hammond, LA

Directed by Columbia Theatre's Artistic Director Jim Winter An eccentric millionaire is throwing a party…inside a haunted house! Riches await his guests if they can survive the night. Adapted for...

Riverside Academy Varsity Football @ St. Thomas Aquinas

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 14520 Voss Dr, Hammond, LA

The St. Thomas Aquinas (Hammond, LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Riverside Academy (Reserve, LA) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

"Hair & Wig Expo"

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

All hair-styling events in Hammond, Louisiana. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Hammond like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Southeastern Louisiana Lions Vs. McNeese State Cowboys

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Western Ave, Hammond, LA

View the Mcneese Cowboys vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions game played on October 30, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

