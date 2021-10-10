Events on the El Centro calendar

(EL CENTRO, CA) Live events are lining up on the El Centro calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around El Centro:

Trunk Or Treat El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: El Centro, CA

Come by the parking lot and have fun trunk or treating.

orita, ca El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3651 S Dogwood Rd, El Centro, CA

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in orita_ca? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

The Great Pumpkin Hunt by Sierra Jaime State Farm Agent El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 775 E Danenberg Dr #102, El Centro, CA

The Great Pumpkin Hunt by Sierra Jaime State Farm Agent will be held Oct 25th-29th! Find a Pumpkin and recieve a prize!! Over 30 State Farm Pumpkins will be hidden all over El Centro during the...

Library Learners Book Club Calexico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

This is a club specially designed for Adult Literacy Services participants, but everyone is welcome to join us. We meet via Zoom. Book selections are part of the Rapid Read Series and participants...

Tumco Mining Ghost Town Calexico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 1113 Imperial W Ave, Calexico, CA

Explore all upcoming ghost town events in Calexico, find information & tickets for upcoming ghost town events happening in Calexico.