CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Eureka events coming up

Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 6 days ago

(EUREKA, CA) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEAgZ_0cMz0heA00

Wooden Sugar Skull Paint Party - Special EVENT

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 309 W Harris St, Eureka, CA

☆Join us for a "Sugar Skull" Paint Party SPECIAL EVENT! Sunday Oct 10, 2021 @ 3 pm at Lavender Rose in Eureka, CA! ??SPECIAL EVENT: $40 cash each on arrival or you can use your gift cards...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y4ei_0cMz0heA00

House of Floyd at Eureka Theatre

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 612 F St, Eureka, CA

HOF brings alive the music of Pink Floyd. Don’t miss this unique experience!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhWs4_0cMz0heA00

Trick or Treat Drive BOO!

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1240 Broadway St, Eureka, CA

We are adjusting a little to continue celebrating Halloween with our community! We are hosting our second Trick or Treat Drive Boo!! We will be giving out candy to all families that come down on...

Learn More

Paint Night At Humbrews

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 309 W Harris St, Eureka, CA

Join us for a Paint Night at Humbrews! Wednesday, Oct 13th at 6pm at Humbrews in Arcata, CA! One price includes your 16" x 20" canvas, paint, step-by-step instructions, and use of all necessary...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inZEw_0cMz0heA00

“Concealed Carry Initial Training”

Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 640 West Cedar Street, Eureka, CA 95501

This class fulfills the Sheriff's 16 hour training requirements. This must be completed before applying for your CCW with the sheriff.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcata, CA
Local
California Government
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Hof#Sheriff
Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
108
Followers
303
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy