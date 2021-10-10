Eureka events coming up

(EUREKA, CA) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

Wooden Sugar Skull Paint Party - Special EVENT Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 309 W Harris St, Eureka, CA

☆Join us for a "Sugar Skull" Paint Party SPECIAL EVENT! Sunday Oct 10, 2021 @ 3 pm at Lavender Rose in Eureka, CA! ??SPECIAL EVENT: $40 cash each on arrival or you can use your gift cards...

House of Floyd at Eureka Theatre Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 612 F St, Eureka, CA

HOF brings alive the music of Pink Floyd. Don’t miss this unique experience!

Trick or Treat Drive BOO! Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1240 Broadway St, Eureka, CA

We are adjusting a little to continue celebrating Halloween with our community! We are hosting our second Trick or Treat Drive Boo!! We will be giving out candy to all families that come down on...

Paint Night At Humbrews Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 309 W Harris St, Eureka, CA

Join us for a Paint Night at Humbrews! Wednesday, Oct 13th at 6pm at Humbrews in Arcata, CA! One price includes your 16" x 20" canvas, paint, step-by-step instructions, and use of all necessary...

“Concealed Carry Initial Training” Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 640 West Cedar Street, Eureka, CA 95501

This class fulfills the Sheriff's 16 hour training requirements. This must be completed before applying for your CCW with the sheriff.