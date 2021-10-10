CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

What’s up Orangeburg: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Live events are lining up on the Orangeburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orangeburg:

SCSU Homecoming w Bobby Fishcale Performing LIVE!

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 3099 Rowesville Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29115

This Will Be a SOLD OUT Event! Sections, Tables , Ticketss And Parking On Sale NOW!

The Send-Off Brunch

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1039 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Est. Spring 08 Presents A Different Brunch: The Send-Off Brunch Brunch + Mimosas + Bottles + Good Vibes

SC StateHomeComing BACK Outside Live Performance Long Money Phill

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 1336 Corporate Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115

SC StateHomeComing BACK Outside With Long Money Phill Performing. First Party Starting Off HomeComing. All Sections Will Sell Out.

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 2386 Chestnut NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Watercolor Pet Portrait Sip-n-Paint with Susan Selvey

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Watercolor Pet Portrait Sip-n-Paint with Susan Selvey (2-part class) Thursday, October 14, and Thursday, October 21, 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m

IN THIS ARTICLE
Orangeburg, SC
ABOUT

With Orangeburg Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

