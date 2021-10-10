Events on the Del Rio calendar
(DEL RIO, TX) Del Rio has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Del Rio area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Parade entry applications being accepted now! Contact Parade Chair Tina Martinez 830-422-5316
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Address: 11706 US-90, Del Rio, TX
Our annual Reel Thanx bass fishing tournament is a great opportunity to support our efforts of providing all expense paid fishing trips for our veterans. Held on beautiful Lake Amistad in Del Rio...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 10507B RR 1024, Comstock, TX 78837
Continental Ranch Roundup Fall 2021. Join us for the best sport climbing festival in Texas. Due to Covid-19, tickets will be limited.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Early teaser for a planned, but not finalised, Piper System seminar in Del Rio, in the great state of Texas. 9-10 hours of instruction, and the threat of awesome BBQ by some of the best in Texas...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 210 Jones St, Del Rio, TX
Season: Year Round Market Hours: 3rd Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Del Rio Community Garden,210 Jones Street
