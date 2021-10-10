CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Events on the Del Rio calendar

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 6 days ago

(DEL RIO, TX) Del Rio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Del Rio area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIeOU_0cMz0fsi00

Fiesta de la Amistad Parade

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Parade entry applications being accepted now! Contact Parade Chair Tina Martinez 830-422-5316

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNeHU_0cMz0fsi00

7th Annual Fall Open

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 11706 US-90, Del Rio, TX

Our annual Reel Thanx bass fishing tournament is a great opportunity to support our efforts of providing all expense paid fishing trips for our veterans. Held on beautiful Lake Amistad in Del Rio...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zP4hN_0cMz0fsi00

Continental Ranch Roundup Fall 2021

Comstock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10507B RR 1024, Comstock, TX 78837

Continental Ranch Roundup Fall 2021. Join us for the best sport climbing festival in Texas. Due to Covid-19, tickets will be limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rZA7_0cMz0fsi00

Piper System Texas Seminar

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Early teaser for a planned, but not finalised, Piper System seminar in Del Rio, in the great state of Texas. 9-10 hours of instruction, and the threat of awesome BBQ by some of the best in Texas...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsYYg_0cMz0fsi00

Del Rio Farmers Market

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 210 Jones St, Del Rio, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours: 3rd Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Del Rio Community Garden,210 Jones Street

