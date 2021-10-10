Events on the Del Rio calendar

(DEL RIO, TX) Del Rio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Del Rio area:

Fiesta de la Amistad Parade Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Parade entry applications being accepted now! Contact Parade Chair Tina Martinez 830-422-5316

7th Annual Fall Open Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 11706 US-90, Del Rio, TX

Our annual Reel Thanx bass fishing tournament is a great opportunity to support our efforts of providing all expense paid fishing trips for our veterans. Held on beautiful Lake Amistad in Del Rio...

Continental Ranch Roundup Fall 2021 Comstock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10507B RR 1024, Comstock, TX 78837

Continental Ranch Roundup Fall 2021. Join us for the best sport climbing festival in Texas. Due to Covid-19, tickets will be limited.

Piper System Texas Seminar Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Early teaser for a planned, but not finalised, Piper System seminar in Del Rio, in the great state of Texas. 9-10 hours of instruction, and the threat of awesome BBQ by some of the best in Texas...

Del Rio Farmers Market Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 210 Jones St, Del Rio, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours: 3rd Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Del Rio Community Garden,210 Jones Street