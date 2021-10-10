CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee calendar: Coming events

Muskogee Updates
Muskogee Updates
 6 days ago

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Muskogee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muskogee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0JUM_0cMz0ezz00

Moto X-Treame Circus | Muskogee, OK

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 425 Boston Street, Muskogee, OK 74401

Welcome to the original Moto X-Treme Circus Show! Get ready for a high-energy adrenaline rushing show. Combining action sports with the most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPZLq_0cMz0ezz00

Grant Writing 1 Į Blended*

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2403 N 41st St E, Muskogee, OK

Learn the basics of RFPs & grant proposals, the common elements, the types of information/partnerships required, resources for conducting grant searches, tips for successful proposals & pitfalls...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wC5sA_0cMz0ezz00

Indigenous Film Festival

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 220 W Okmulgee Ave, Muskogee, OK

We have 5 unique Indigenous Films to show from film makers from the West Coast to the Great plains and the Cherokee Nation! This is a wonderful example of Native Arts through the eyes of our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zoyP_0cMz0ezz00

3rd ANNUAL Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration!!

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 425 Boston St, Muskogee, OK

Join us for a celebration of our heritage and culture! There will be something for everyone of all ages!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3ZZ8_0cMz0ezz00

David Graham "The Clean Comedian" & Chris Smith

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 220 West Okmulgee Avenue, Muskogee, OK 74401

$2.00 and 2 cans of non-expired canned food to see two of the best comics in the business!

ABOUT

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

