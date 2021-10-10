Muskogee calendar: Coming events

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Muskogee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muskogee:

Moto X-Treame Circus | Muskogee, OK Muskogee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 425 Boston Street, Muskogee, OK 74401

Welcome to the original Moto X-Treme Circus Show! Get ready for a high-energy adrenaline rushing show. Combining action sports with the most

Grant Writing 1 Į Blended* Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2403 N 41st St E, Muskogee, OK

Learn the basics of RFPs & grant proposals, the common elements, the types of information/partnerships required, resources for conducting grant searches, tips for successful proposals & pitfalls...

Indigenous Film Festival Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 220 W Okmulgee Ave, Muskogee, OK

We have 5 unique Indigenous Films to show from film makers from the West Coast to the Great plains and the Cherokee Nation! This is a wonderful example of Native Arts through the eyes of our...

3rd ANNUAL Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration!! Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 425 Boston St, Muskogee, OK

Join us for a celebration of our heritage and culture! There will be something for everyone of all ages!!

David Graham "The Clean Comedian" & Chris Smith Muskogee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 220 West Okmulgee Avenue, Muskogee, OK 74401

$2.00 and 2 cans of non-expired canned food to see two of the best comics in the business!